Global BC sponsors Canuck Place: Gift of Time Gala
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-09-2020 20:00 26-09-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Canuck Place: Gift of Time Gala
Saturday, September 26 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC Courtney Cardinal Courtenay.Cardinal@canuckplace.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- Courtenay.Cardinal@canuckplace.org (Courtney Cardinal)
Saturday, September 26
Canuck Place Children’s Hospice invites you to gather your bubble and join us from the comfort of your home for the first-ever virtual Gift of Time experience.
Attendees will have access to an exclusive online auction and be treated to an engaging virtual program featuring a powerful speech from Canuck Place mom, Katie Jameson.
Registration for the event is by donation.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at CanuckPlace.org/TheGiftofTime