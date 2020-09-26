Menu

Virtual
Sep 26 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Canuck Place: Gift of Time Gala

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-09-2020 20:00 26-09-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Canuck Place: Gift of Time Gala

Saturday, September 26 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Courtney Cardinal Courtenay.Cardinal@canuckplace.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.canuckplace.org/thegiftoftime
Contact
Courtenay.Cardinal@canuckplace.org (Courtney Cardinal)
Saturday, September 26

Canuck Place Children’s Hospice invites you to gather your bubble and join us from the comfort of your home for the first-ever virtual Gift of Time experience.

Attendees will have access to an exclusive online auction and be treated to an engaging virtual program featuring a powerful speech from Canuck Place mom, Katie Jameson.

Registration for the event is by donation.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at CanuckPlace.org/TheGiftofTime