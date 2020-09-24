680 CJOB welcomes Imagine Van Gogh to the RBC Convention Centre September 24th – October 31st!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 4th at 10 a.m. Pre-sale starts Thursday, September 3rd 10am – 11:55pm.

Presale links below, USE CODE: CJOB

https://winnipeg.imagine-vangogh.ca/tickets/?unii-access-key=CJOB

A spectacular and immersive exhibition of the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Imagine Van Gogh will take viewers on a unique journey inside the artist’s paintings. Admire the majesty of The Starry Night, wander among giant projections of Irises and Sunflowers, or be drawn into the intimacy of his Bedroom in Arles. An experience that brings viewers to the heart of its images, Imagine Van Gogh is accompanied by the music of the great composers Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie.