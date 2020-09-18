Menu

Virtual
Sep 18 - Sep 25 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports Raise-a-Reader

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
September 18 to 25 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://o.canada.com/literacy/raise-a-reader
September 18 to 25 Across BC Help the Vancouver Sun and Global BC raise funds for literacy in our community, during Raise-a-Reader Literacy Week. This initiative provides children and families with tools to improve their reading skills. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at RaiseAReader.com.
