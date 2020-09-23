Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Vancouver International Film Festival
September 24 to October 7
Don’t miss British Columbia’s biggest celebration of cinema at the Vancouver International Film Festival.
The festival will treat film lovers with over 100 thought provoking feature films from around the globe, all from the comfort of your home.
Proudly sponsor by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at GoVIFF.org/2020