Festival
Sep 23 - Oct 7 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Vancouver International Film Festival

Where
Comfort from your own home - BC View Map
When
September 24 to October 7 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://GoViff.org/2020
Contact
info@viff.org 604-683-3456
September 24 to October 7 Don’t miss British Columbia’s biggest celebration of cinema at the Vancouver International Film Festival. The festival will treat film lovers with over 100 thought provoking feature films from around the globe, all from the comfort of your home. Proudly sponsor by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Details at GoVIFF.org/2020.
September 24 to October 7

Don’t miss British Columbia’s biggest celebration of cinema at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

The festival will treat film lovers with over 100 thought provoking feature films from around the globe, all from the comfort of your home.

Proudly sponsor by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at GoVIFF.org/2020