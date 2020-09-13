Global Edmonton supports: Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country. It is the only walk in Canada to direct all attention and fundraising towards helping women with ovarian cancer and all women at risk of the disease live fuller, better, longer lives.

All registered participants are encouraged to get out on September 13 and Walk in their neighbourhood, in their social bubble or with their team, to show their support for women and families affected by ovarian cancer across the country.

Ovarian Cancer Canada will also be hosting an online closing ceremony for all participants across the country, bringing everyone together.

Register online and start fundraising, or make a donation online at ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca