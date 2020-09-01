Menu

Virtual
Sep 1 - Sep 30 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Virtual Walk

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-09-2020 12:00 30-09-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Virtual Walk

On now until September 30 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Tawny Barratt (Communications Specialist) tawnyb@bladdercancercanada.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://bladdercancercanada.akaraisin.com/ui/bccwalk2020/
Contact
tawnyb@bladdercancercanada.org 905-593-1343 (Tawny Barratt (Communications Specialist))
September 1 to 30 The 80,000 Canadians facing bladder cancer always need our support. But this year, support starts at home – join the virtual movement this September. Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Register and start fundraising today at BCCWalk.ca.

September 1 to 30

The 80,000 Canadians facing bladder cancer always need our support.

But this year, support starts at home – join the virtual movement this September.

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Register and start fundraising today at BCCWalk.ca