Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Virtual Walk
September 1-30, 2020
Virtual Walk across BC
Contact: Tawny Barratt (Communications Specialist)
Email: tawnyb@bladdercancercanada.org
Phone: 905-593-1343
- All ages
- tawnyb@bladdercancercanada.org 905-593-1343 (Tawny Barratt (Communications Specialist))
September 1 to 30
The 80,000 Canadians facing bladder cancer always need our support.
But this year, support starts at home – join the virtual movement this September.
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Register and start fundraising today at BCCWalk.ca