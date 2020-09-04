Menu

Food
Sep 4 - Sep 18 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports RMH BC: Home for Dinner

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
On now until December | Full details 

Website
http://rmhbc.ca/home-for-dinner
Contact
homefordinner@rmhbc.ca 604-355-6995 (Sunshine Purificacion)
Until December Sharing a meal with loved ones is always a special occasion and it’s even more special when it raises funds to support families staying at Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon. Instead of bringing something for dinner, have your guests donate to RMH BC, so families with sick children can continue to share meals and moments together while they heal. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at RMHbc.ca/home-for-dinner/.
On now until December

Sharing a meal with loved ones is always a special occasion and it’s even more special when it raises funds to support families staying at Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon.

Instead of bringing something for dinner, have your guests donate to RMH BC, so families with sick children can continue to share meals and moments together while they heal.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at RMHbc.ca/home-for-dinner/