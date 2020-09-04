Global BC supports RMH BC: Home for Dinner
On now until December
http://rmhbc.ca/home-for-dinner
homefordinner@rmhbc.ca 604-355-6995 (Sunshine Purificacion)
On now until December
Sharing a meal with loved ones is always a special occasion and it’s even more special when it raises funds to support families staying at Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon.
Instead of bringing something for dinner, have your guests donate to RMH BC, so families with sick children can continue to share meals and moments together while they heal.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at RMHbc.ca/home-for-dinner/