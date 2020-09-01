Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk

Bladder cancer is the 5th most common cancer in Canada and the 12,000 Canadians that will be diagnosed this year need your help. As a result of COVID-19, the organization has decided to move to a “virtual” walk to protect the health and safety of their bladder cancer community, especially for those with compromised immune systems.

Participants can walk when and where they want any time in September. They can run on their treadmill, hike their favourite ravine, or stroll their neighbourhood. On October 7, BCC will host an online wrap-up event to highlight and celebrate the hundreds of walkers, volunteers, physicians and researchers across Canada who enable the organization to forward their mission to increase awareness of bladder cancer, support patients and fund research. Join the virtual movement this September – visit bccwalk.ca to register yourself or a team and start fundraising today!