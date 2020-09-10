Global BC sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone

Monday, September 10 – Guinness Tower, Vancouver

Thursday, September 15 – Central City Tower, Surrey

The opportunity to rappel 25 storeys down a building comes around once a year and it’s back again for its 15th anniversary!

Easter Seals Drop Zone is a thrilling, no-contact fundraiser, that challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and rappel down an office tower.

Register and raise funds for vital programs and services to support those with disabilities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at DropZoneBC.ca