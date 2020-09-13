Global BC supports Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope: The Virtual Edition
Sunday, September 13
Walk to help save women’s lives.
Walk your way and walk for her at the 2020 Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope: The Virtual Edition. Funds raised in support of the Walk help women live fuller, better, longer lives.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at OvarianCancerWalkofHope.ca