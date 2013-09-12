Menu

Virtual
Sep 12 - Sep 13 12:00 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Parkinson SuperWalk

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
September 12 & 13 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://Parkinson.bc.ca/SuperWalk
September 12 & 13 Join Parkinson Society BC for an engaging virtual SuperWalk experience that supports the life-changing programs, support services, educational resources, and advocacy that the Parkinson’s community relies on. Global BC and 980 CKNW are proud supporters of the Parkinson SuperWalk. Details at Parkinson.bc.ca/SuperWalk.
September 12 & 13

Join Parkinson Society BC for an engaging virtual SuperWalk experience that supports the life-changing programs, support services, educational resources, and advocacy that the Parkinson’s community relies on.

Global BC and 980 CKNW are proud supporters of the Parkinson SuperWalk.

Details at Parkinson.bc.ca/SuperWalk