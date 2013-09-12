Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Parkinson SuperWalk
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-09-2020 12:00 13-09-2020 12:00 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Parkinson SuperWalk
September 12 & 13 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- http://Parkinson.bc.ca/SuperWalk
September 12 & 13
Join Parkinson Society BC for an engaging virtual SuperWalk experience that supports the life-changing programs, support services, educational resources, and advocacy that the Parkinson’s community relies on.
Global BC and 980 CKNW are proud supporters of the Parkinson SuperWalk.
Details at Parkinson.bc.ca/SuperWalk