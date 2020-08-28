Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Aug 28 - Sep 21 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports Climb for Alzheimers

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-08-2020 12:00 21-09-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC supports Climb for Alzheimers

On now until September 21 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://ClimbForAlzheimers.ca
On now until September 21 Across BC The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is virtually calling on the province to hike a collective 70,000 kilometres: one for each of the 70,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia. Every step climbed and every dollar raised supports people affected by dementia in B.C. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at ClimbForAlzheimers.ca.
On now until September 21 Across BC The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is virtually calling on the province to hike a collective 70,000 kilometres: one for each of the 70,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia. Every step climbed and every dollar raised supports people affected by dementia in B.C. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at ClimbForAlzheimers.ca.

On now until September 21

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is virtually calling on the province to hike a collective 70,000 kilometres: one for each of the 70,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia. Every step climbed and every dollar raised supports people affected by dementia in B.C.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at ClimbForAlzheimers.ca