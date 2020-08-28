Global BC supports Climb for Alzheimers
On now until September 21
- http://ClimbForAlzheimers.ca
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is virtually calling on the province to hike a collective 70,000 kilometres: one for each of the 70,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia. Every step climbed and every dollar raised supports people affected by dementia in B.C.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at ClimbForAlzheimers.ca