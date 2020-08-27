Global BC sponsors NOSH Foodie Fest
- Virtual - BC View Map
- All ages
- http://CapilanoMall.com/Nosh
Until September 30
Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest has gone virtual!
Taste, sip, and participate in yummy activities all from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Don’t miss out on virtual dinner parties, cooking demos, edible art tutorials, and more delish moments — all month long!
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at CapilanoMall.com/Nosh