Virtual
Aug 27 - Sep 30 12:00 PM

Global BC sponsors NOSH Foodie Fest

Where
Virtual - BC View Map
When
Until September 30 | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://CapilanoMall.com/Nosh
Until September 30 Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest has gone virtual! Taste, sip, and participate in yummy activities all from the comfort of your own kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual dinner parties, cooking demos, edible art tutorials, and more delish moments — all month long! Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Details at CapilanoMall.com/nosh.
Until September 30

Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest has gone virtual!

Taste, sip, and participate in yummy activities all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Don’t miss out on virtual dinner parties, cooking demos, edible art tutorials, and more delish moments — all month long!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at CapilanoMall.com/Nosh