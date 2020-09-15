Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Sep 15 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Global BC supports Surrey Fire Fighters Charity Golf Tournament

Where
Guildford Golf & Country Club - 7929 152nd Street, Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-09-2020 11:00 15-09-2020 17:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Surrey Fire Fighters Charity Golf Tournament

Donate today | Full details 

 Guildford Golf & Country Club - 7929 152nd Street, Surrey, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://SurreyFireFighters.com/donate-online/
Tuesday, September 15 With COVID-19 precautions in place, this year’s tournament has SOLD OUT. All funds raised will go towards supporting the 85 different charitable initiatives we support annually. Proudly supported by Global BC. Donations are still required and can be made at: https://surreyfirefighters.com/donate-online/.
Tuesday, September 15 With COVID-19 precautions in place, this year’s tournament has SOLD OUT. All funds raised will go towards supporting the 85 different charitable initiatives we support annually. Proudly supported by Global BC. Donations are still required and can be made at: https://surreyfirefighters.com/donate-online/.

Tuesday, September 15

With COVID-19 precautions in place, this year’s tournament has SOLD OUT.

All funds raised will go towards supporting the 85 different charitable initiatives we support annually.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Donations are still required and can be made at: https://surreyfirefighters.com/donate-online