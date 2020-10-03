Join Make-A-Wish® Canada this fall (Saturday, October 3, 2020) for the Rope for Hope! They are looking forward for a chance to come together for an incredible personal challenge in honour of our kids who are brave each and every day.

Make-A-Wish® Rope for Hope is a unique challenge event that calls on participants to fundraise in support of local wish-granting efforts, in exchange for an exhilarating experience to rappel down a city skyscraper!

Site: The Westin Nova Scotian

Register today at: Halifax.ropeforhope.ca

For more information contact Joyce Nifort at (902) 466-9474 or joyce.nifort@makeawish.ca or visit the Rope for Hope website.