680 CJOB is proud to support The Motorcycle Ride for Dad on Saturday, October 3rd.

Ride Day Registration 8-9am. Kickstands Up at 10am sharp

The Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad (MRFD) happens SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2020 – official start 10:00 A.M. at Earls Polo Park. MRFD riders parade west on Portage Ave. to the Perimeter Hwy, then to Gimli and back, culminating in a reception event and awarding of prizes.

The Motorcycle Ride for Dad is a Canada-wide fundraiser for prostate cancer research and education. The event brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, the local police association, firefighters, community leaders, sponsors, riders and donors from all across Manitoba. Over the past eleven years the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad (MRFD) has raised over $2.5M to fight prostate cancer – funds stay in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

Register to Ride or Donate.