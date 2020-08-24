Global Edmonton supports: Kucey Dental’s Endless Summer
- $ Price
- $250 Buy Tickets
Global Edmonton is proud to support Kucey Dental’s Endless Summer on behalf of Junior Achievement Northern Alberta. Tickets include an interactive, live gourmet cooking and pairing night with Chef & Sommelier complete with an exclusive 5-course dinner experience.
Hear from business and life coach, Jamie Sale as she interviews designer, Lauren Kyle, the other great in the McDavid household, about her business, and Kavis Reed about his perspective on all things pro football.
A silent auction will be available.
Proceeds support Junior Achievement programs.