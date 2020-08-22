Global BC sponsors A Taste of the PNE: Drive-Thru Fair Experience
- When
-
Add to Calendar 22-08-2020 11:00 30-08-2020 19:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors A Taste of the PNE: Drive-Thru Fair Experience
August 22 to 30 (Closed August 24) | Full detailsHastings Park - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC info@ticketleader.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- http://PNE.ca/fair2020/
- Contact
- info@ticketleader.ca 604-252-3700
August 22 to 30
(Closed August 24)
Gather your social circle for a fun drive through fair experience at the PNE.
Enjoy fair favourites like the Presidents Choice Superdogs, farm animals, and delicious traditional fair treats from the comfort of your vehicle.
Details at PNE.ca/Fair2020