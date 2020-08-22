PNE Fair Drive Thru

The Most Fun on Four Tires! This year’s PNE Fair Experience is more Expedition than Exhibition. Gather your social circle for a fun drive through Hastings Park, experiencing your Fair favourites from the comfort of your vehicle – including the President’s Choice® SuperDogs™ Tail-Gate Party, farm animals like pigs, cows and goats, and a reverse parade where you’re IN THE SHOW. Then stop for perogies, mini donuts, and other traditional treats! Hours of Operation: August 22 – 30 11:00AM to 7:00PM The Fair will be closed August 24th (Monday)