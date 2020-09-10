Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium is back open and it's all thanks to community support. The Aquarium is excited to welcome you back and have been hard at work during the closure to re-invent the Aquarium you know and love into a safe and exciting new experience for all. Safety of visitors, staff and animals remains the…
The Vancouver Aquarium is back open and it’s all thanks to community support. The Aquarium is excited to welcome you back and have been hard at work during the closure to re-invent the Aquarium you know and love into a safe and exciting new experience for all. Safety of visitors, staff and animals remains the Vancouver Aquarium’s top priority. In accordance with Government guidelines, the Vancouver Aquarium will offer a new, time-ticketed, one-way flow experience that will allow visitors to encounter the wonder of our ocean, safely and in a crowd-free setting. Did you know that The Vancouver Aquarium has extended its hours on weekends throughout the summer? The Aquarium is now open until 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays, with the last entry time at 5:30 pm. The updated hours are now posted on the Vancouver Aquarium’s website.