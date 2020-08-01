Cultus Lake Waterpark is now open with modified rules including reduced capacity, space is limited! BC’s biggest waterpark celebrating 35 years of fun! Enjoy the thrills and excitement of over 18 waterslides, relax in 1 of 5 hot tubs or you can take a soothing float around the Adventure River. There are also acres of green grassy space with over 150 free-to-use covered picnic tables and when you get hungry, there are several food outlets in the park. With 4 areas specially designed with children in mind and extreme slides for thrill-seekers, everyone will enjoy a visit to the park. Located in the Fraser Valley about an hour’s drive from Vancouver.