Every year, the Walk for Muscular Dystrophy (Walk4MD) raises much-needed funds to support Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders. But Walk4MD is more than just a fundraiser, it is a fully accessible community event that is fun for family, friends, businesses and colleagues. It is a chance to come together, support, honour, and create a world of understanding and compassion.

This year will be no exception

JOIN US, AND THOUSANDS OF YOUR FELLOW CANADIANS, ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 FOR THE FIRST-EVER, NATIONWIDE WALK4MD!

DO YOU HAVE A DESIRE TO HELP CANADIANS IMPROVE THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE?

This year will be no exception.

Your sponsorship will help Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) support individuals and families impacted by neuromuscular disorders through advocacy, research, programs and services. You’ll be changing lives; improving treatments and public policies; and speaking out on behalf of all Canadians.

From a national stage, you’ll be helping people at the grassroots level–people who otherwise wouldn’t be empowered to live their best lives.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) is bringing the neuromuscular

community together like it never has before. On September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. EST, thousands

of Canadians across the country will come together, virtually, to participate in The Tenaquip

Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy (Walk4MD).

“This is the first time MDC has hosted a virtual fundraising event, and we are excited to have

The Tenaquip Foundation as our title sponsor. They are amazing supporters of the

neuromuscular community in Canada, and this year they have extended their commitment by

joining the Walk4MD family,” says Stacey Lintern, Interim CEO, Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“We’re also excited that this virtual event has presented an exciting opportunity to connect our

neuromuscular community nationally, and provide individuals who weren’t able to attend inperson

Walk events, an opportunity to participate,” adds Lintern.

The Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD is a signature fundraising event for MDC that raises muchneeded

funds to support Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders. This year, due to the

COVID-19 pandemic, the funds raised from the Walk are more important than ever.

“There is an urgent need to raise funds to meet the increased needs of our clients during this

time,” says Lintern. “We’ve had to cancel the majority of our fundraising events for the safety

and well-being of our team and the neuromuscular community. That unfortunately, has

resulted in a 60 per cent decrease in revenue in our first quarter, and subsequently a 40 per

cent reduction of our equipment program. We now have nearly 100 people on a waiting list for

critical equipment, and we’re receiving four-times the number of requests, we typically do, for

other programs and services.”

The goal of The Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD this year is to raise $750,000. These funds will

be invested in services and programs, like equipment, and ensure MDC can meet the unique

needs of the neuromuscular community while continuing to invest in research for better health

outcomes for individuals impacted by neuromuscular disorders.

The Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD national ambassador this year is 4-year-old Deccan Gill,

who is well known on social media @SuperDeccan, where he shows off his top-notch hockey

skills and raises awareness to find a cure for his disorder. He was diagnosed with Duchenne

muscular dystrophy, a genetic neuromuscular disorder. Duchenne affects muscles needed for

mobility, breathing and heart function. There are over 500 genes and many autoimmune conditions

associated with the various types of neuromuscular disorders, which like Duchenne,

are all supported by MDC.

“Although Deccan is not showing any symptoms at the moment, we are uncertain what the

future holds,” says Deccan’s mom, Reena. “But with every donation made to The Tenaquip

Foundation Walk4MD, we have more hope for Deccan and all Canadians impacted.”

The Gill family’s favourite part of Walk4MD each year is seeing and interacting with other

families and building a network of support. “It feels good to know that there are other families

going through the same thing, and that they are here for us,” says Deccan’s dad, Manny. “This

year, we are looking forward to seeing the creative ways participants will walk together online.”

To learn more about The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy or to register for

this exciting event, please visit walk4MD.ca

ABOUT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY CANADA

Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s mission is to enhance the lives of those impacted with

neuromuscular disorders by continually working to provide ongoing support and resources

while relentlessly searching for a cure through well-funded research. To learn more about

Muscular Dystrophy Canada, please visit http://www.muscle.ca or call our toll-free number at 1-800-

567-2873.