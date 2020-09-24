680 CJOB is proud to support the Siloam Sleepout on September 24th.

The 2nd annual Siloam Sleepout is a continuation of the former CEO Sleepout event hosted by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, the event is moving completely online.

In past years, participants have gathered in Winnipeg’s downtown core to spend the night outside, learning about some of the realities faced by those experiencing homelessness. This year the event will be recreated in a virtual setting, challenging participants to spend the night outdoors on their own while joining together online for a shared learning experience.

Last year’s event raised just over $41,000, surpassing the $40k goal and providing crucial funding for Siloam’s core services and programs. This year Siloam hopes to raise $50,000 to support newly expanded services including new shelter beds and programs to help people transition out of homelessness.

The Siloam Sleepout will run from the evening of Thursday, September 24th to the morning of the 25th, and will host a variety of online experiences including a virtual blanket exercise, a panel discussion of lived experience and subject matter experts, and interactive group exercises.

Holding the event virtually offers a unique opportunity: for families or other small groups who share living space to participate together. If this is something you’d be interested in, please register as one account, putting the group name in the “Business/Organization” field.

Registration for the event is now open. Early bird registration runs until August 3rd, and the first participants to register before this deadline will receive a Siloam Sleepout mug (while supplies last)! Sign up now and begin fundraising today!