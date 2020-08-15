Global BC sponsors Brentwood Great Takeout
Saturdays until September 26 | 11am-6pm | Full details- - 2150 Alpha Street, Burnaby, BC
Saturdays until September 26 | 11am-6pm
Don’t miss The Great Takeout Food Truck Festival at Brentwood presented by Grosvenor and in partnership with the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.
Get your fill of treats from grilled cheese to lemonade.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at GreaterVanFoodTruckFest.com