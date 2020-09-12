Global Edmonton supports: The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy

The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy takes place virtually on September 12 at 2 p.m. EST to raise funds for Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders. Full detailsVirtual Event - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy takes place virtually on September 12 at 2 p.m. EST to raise funds for Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders. Register today, and then join in for a live broadcast where everyone will come together as a nationwide community to celebrate the tremendous impact we can make when we Walk As One.
To register visit walk4md.ca.