Virtual
Sep 12 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy

Where
Virtual Event - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-09-2020 12:00 12-09-2020 14:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy

Ages
All ages
Website
http://walk4md.ca

The Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy takes place virtually on September 12 at 2 p.m. EST to raise funds for Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders. Register today, and then join in for a live broadcast where everyone will come together as a nationwide community to celebrate the tremendous impact we can make when we Walk As One.

To register visit walk4md.ca.