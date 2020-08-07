Other
Aug 7 - Sep 5 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunset Fridays and Saturdays at the Sea to Sky Gondola

Sea to Sky Gondola - 36800 BC-99, Squamish, BC View Map
On now until September 5 | SeaToSkyGondola.com | Full details 

info@seatoskygondola.com 604-892-2550

Fridays and Saturdays, on now until September 5

Take in the evening views on Sun-set Fridays and Saturdays at the Sea to Sky Gondola.

Go for a stroll on one of the many trails, grab a bite at the Sky Pilot restaurant, and enjoy 40% off tickets and extended hours throughout the summer.

Details at SeaToSkyGondola.com