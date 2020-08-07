Sunset Fridays and Saturdays at the Sea to Sky Gondola
Sunset Fridays and Saturdays at the Sea to Sky Gondola
On now until September 5 | SeaToSkyGondola.com | Sea to Sky Gondola - 36800 BC-99, Squamish, BC info@seatoskygondola.com
- info@seatoskygondola.com 604-892-2550
Fridays and Saturdays, on now until September 5
Take in the evening views on Sun-set Fridays and Saturdays at the Sea to Sky Gondola.
Go for a stroll on one of the many trails, grab a bite at the Sky Pilot restaurant, and enjoy 40% off tickets and extended hours throughout the summer.
Details at SeaToSkyGondola.com