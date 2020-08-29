Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Arctic Spas & ATB present the Drive In For Mental Health with Gord Bamford

Mark your calendars on August 29 for Arctic Spas & ATB present the Drive In For Mental Health with Gord Bamford Full detailsEdmonton Expo Centre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Arctic Spas & ATB present the Drive In For Mental Health with Gord Bamford.
100% of proceeds to be donated to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Edmonton
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Aug 29th | Edmonton Expo Centre
Showtimes 6:30 / 9 PM 60 min sets
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
General Admission Tickets: $75 PER CAR & $115 for VIP (Front Section)
Tickets at www.gordbamford.com
No washrooms available. Must stay in your vehicle.
For more info on safety protocol www.gordbamford.com
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Radio PreSale: Thursday @ Aug 13th 10:00am MT | PASSWORD: GIDDYUP
On Sale: Friday @ Aug 14th 10:00am MT