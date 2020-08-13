Global Edmonton supports: Walk for Valour Virtual Challenge 2020

The Walk for Valour Virtual Challenge raises much needed funds for Valour Place.

Valour Place is a temporary home away from home for all Canadian Forces members, RCMP, Families of the Fallen, Veterans and First Responders along with their families who require medical treatment in Edmonton,

Between August 13 and September 13 we invite supporters from across Alberta, or anywhere in Canada, to register for the Walk for Valour Virtual Challenge. Complete 30 FUN challenges while exploring your own community. ​

To register visit valourplace.ca.

Register ▪ Fundraise ▪ Conquer the Challenge