Global Edmonton supports: Tools for School
- When
-
Add to Calendar 13-07-2020 00:00 04-09-2020 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Tools for School
Help give kids the tools to succeed through United Way’s Tools for School campaign. Full detailsLocal Staples Locations - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://toolsforschool.ca
Help give kids the tools to succeed through United Way's Tools for School campaign.
Tools for School provides backpacks filled with school supplies for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 who have limited access to the necessary school supplies. Monetary donations and donations of new school supplies are accepted at all Staples in the Alberta Capital Region. Monetary donations can also be made online at toolsforschool.ca.