Jul 13 - Sep 4 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Tools for School

Where
Local Staples Locations - View Map
When
http://toolsforschool.ca

Help give kids the tools to succeed through United Way's Tools for School campaign.

Tools for School provides backpacks filled with school supplies for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 who have limited access to the necessary school supplies.  Monetary donations and donations of new school supplies are accepted at all Staples in the Alberta Capital Region. Monetary donations can also be made online at toolsforschool.ca.

 

 