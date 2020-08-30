Every year, hundreds of Canadians rally together and join the Stroll for Liver to help raise awareness and vital funds to propel life-changing research forward; to help find cures and better treatment options for the people who need help right now; and to make sure that anybody living with liver disease in Canada is able to access the support they deserve.

Rather than gather in-person this year, everybody is invited to Stroll their own way. Register as an individual or as a team today, and then, on August 30th, join the Stroll for Liver from your neighbourhood, your backyard, your living room, or a local park.