Stroll for Liver
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-08-2020 00:01 30-08-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Stroll for Liver
It’s a different kind of Stroll, this year! Join the Virtual Stroll for Liver on August 30. Full detailsVirtual - Canadian Liver Foundation DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
Every year, hundreds of Canadians rally together and join the Stroll for Liver to help raise awareness and vital funds to propel life-changing research forward; to help find cures and better treatment options for the people who need help right now; and to make sure that anybody living with liver disease in Canada is able to access the support they deserve.
Rather than gather in-person this year, everybody is invited to Stroll their own way. Register as an individual or as a team today, and then, on August 30th, join the Stroll for Liver from your neighbourhood, your backyard, your living room, or a local park.