The 6th annual Halifax Oyster Festival is set for October 1st & 2nd, 2021! Full detailsHalifax Waterfront - 1521 Lower Water Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The 6th annual Halifax Oyster Festival is set for October 1st & 2rd, 2021!
A marquee event on the Halifax waterfront, the Halifax Oyster Festival showcases the Maritimes’ best oysters, craft brew, spirits and wine.
Slurp oysters from 20+ oyster farms from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and special international guests! This all-you-can-sample event is Canada's biggest raw bar serving more than 60,000 oysters each year over three tasting sessions!
October 1st: 7pm - 10pm (19+)
October 2nd: 12pm - 3pm (all ages)
7pm - 10pm (19+)
Between the excitement of the Nova Scotia Oyster Shucking Competition and the opportunity to interact with multi-generational oyster farmers, the festival offers an unforgettable food and drink experience on the Halifax Waterfront!