The 6th annual Halifax Oyster Festival is set for October 1st & 2rd, 2021!

A marquee event on the Halifax waterfront, the Halifax Oyster Festival showcases the Maritimes’ best oysters, craft brew, spirits and wine.

Slurp oysters from 20+ oyster farms from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and special international guests! This all-you-can-sample event is Canada's biggest raw bar serving more than 60,000 oysters each year over three tasting sessions!

October 1st: 7pm - 10pm (19+)

October 2nd: 12pm - 3pm (all ages)

7pm - 10pm (19+)

Between the excitement of the Nova Scotia Oyster Shucking Competition and the opportunity to interact with multi-generational oyster farmers, the festival offers an unforgettable food and drink experience on the Halifax Waterfront!