Prairie Day

Guided walks will take place on the Nature Manitoba property adjacent to the Prairie Shore Trail, approx. 3km east of Tolstoi on PR 209 from 10am to 12noon. Guest presentations will take place from 1 to 4pm outdoors at Gardenton Park. Learn about the amazing species from this prairie region. See examples of prairie management and the affects of a recent wind storm. Admission: $5.00 per adult, no charge for children. Gardenton Park will have perogies with sausage, hot dogs, ice cream and cold drinks available for sale from their kitchen. Only cash is accepted for admissions and food purchases. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, sunscreen and insect repellent. Follow current health rules relating to Covid-19, this includes social distancing (2m). Questions? Email: mbtgpp@gmail.com