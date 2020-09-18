Global Edmonton supports: The Hummingbird Charm

Every year, the Alberta Diabetes Foundation hosts their signature gala event, The Hummingbird Gala. However this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been forced to pivot. While the event may not look exactly as initially envisioned, the Alberta Diabetes Foundation is pleased to host the “Hummingbird Charm”; a “charm” being a small gathering of hummingbirds! Together, we move closer to a cure and a world without diabetes. A cure for diabetes is a very real possibility, one we believe will happen right here in Alberta. Together, we can work to make the reality of a world without diabetes come true.

The safety of all guests is of course the number one concern, as such the gathering will be limited to the prescribe recommendation of the province for physical gatherings – and to remain socially distanced. Global Edmonton is pleased to support The Hummingbird Charm, presented by Christenson Communities, will be held at EVARIO Events (Holiday Inn Edmonton South) on September 18th, 2020 and there are three ways for you in enjoy this years "Black Mask Affair":

Lunch - 12:00 PM MDT - $100/seat

Dinner - 5:30 PM MDT - $125/seat

Virtual - 12:00 PM MDT and 5:30 PM MDT - $100

To purchase your tickets and be a part of our event, please click this link

We hope we will see you on September 18th, 2020!