630 CHED supports: Alberta Open Farm Days

Alberta Open Farm Days is a collaborative, province-wide, two-day event that gives Albertans an opportunity to experience the farm and understand where their food comes from. It is a backstage pass to meet the farmer, experience Ag-tourism in Alberta and taste local foods direct from the producer.

Open Farm Days has taken place in Canada for over 10 years, starting in the Maritimes and moving West. 2020 will mark the eighth annual Alberta Open Farm Days.

In Alberta, Open Farm Day will be held on August 15-16, 2020. Our goal is to showcase Alberta’s agriculture and tourism industry in a fun, engaging and meaningful manner to participants of all ages.

To plan your trip click here.