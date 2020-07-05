Global BC sponsors PNE Prize Home Tour
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-08-2020 10:00 09-08-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors PNE Prize Home Tour
August 8 & 9 | 10am-4pm | Hastings Park, Vancouver | Book Online for a Free Tour | Full detailsPNE Prize Home 2020 - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC info@ticketleader.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- info@ticketleader.ca 604-252-3700
August 8 & 9 | 10am-4pm
Hastings Park / PNE, Vancouver
You can take a look inside this year’s PNE Prize Home by making a free appointment online.
This year’s PNE Prize Home is a 3,188 square feet modern masterpiece that will be relocated to Sunstone’s neighbourhood in Pemberton.
Visitors attending the Tour will be required to maintain physical distancing in the queue lines, wear face masks and to sanitize their hands before and after the tour.
Global BC is a proud sponsor of this year's PNE Prize Home.
Details at PNEPrizeHome.ca/grand-prize/guided-tours/