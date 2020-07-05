Global BC sponsors PNE Prize Home Tour

August 8 & 9 | 10am-4pm

Hastings Park / PNE, Vancouver

You can take a look inside this year’s PNE Prize Home by making a free appointment online.

This year’s PNE Prize Home is a 3,188 square feet modern masterpiece that will be relocated to Sunstone’s neighbourhood in Pemberton.

Visitors attending the Tour will be required to maintain physical distancing in the queue lines, wear face masks and to sanitize their hands before and after the tour.

Global BC is a proud sponsor of this year's PNE Prize Home.

Details at PNEPrizeHome.ca/grand-prize/guided-tours/