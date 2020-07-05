VIFF | AMP Talent Accelerator Applications Open

VIFF AMP Music in Film Summit Sat, Oct. 3, 10:00 AM - Sun, Oct. 4, 4:00 PM Online | goviff.org/amp Explore the art and business of music in film. Dedicated to all facets of music and its use in film, television and new media, VIFF AMP brings together emerging and established recording artists, composers, music supervisors, managers, filmmakers, and executives from all branches of entertainment to discuss the ever-changing landscape of opportunities and challenges in the music and film industry. Featuring a speaker line-up of world-class creative experts and decision-makers from the music and film/TV industry, including Nora Felder (Stranger Things), Morgan Rhodes (Selma, Dear White People), Meshell Ndegeocello (Queen Sugar), Madonna Wade-Reed (Batwoman), and many more, the two-day, online summit provides a dynamic forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas. For more details check out: goviff.org/amp-speakers Through a series of virtual panel discussions, masterclasses, case studies, live music showcases, and networking opportunities, attendees are invited to learn about the art of music supervision, how to work with a sync agent to get your music before tastemakers in film, television, advertising and games, diversity in the music marketplace, and the technique of composing for the screen. Emerging musicians, composers, managers, and aspiring music supervisors are invited to apply for the VIFF AMP Talent Accelerator – a professional development program dedicated to providing free, low-barrier access to the VIFF AMP summit, plus exclusive mentorship and networking sessions for creators from underrepresented communities who are looking to explore or expand their career into music and film. You can find the form to apply here: goviff.org/amp-talent. Applications close: August 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm PDT.