Lantern Folk Outdoor House Concert

Lantern Folk is pleased to announce a solo appearance by Bruce Coughlan in a socially distanced, outdoor setting with limited seating. Songsmith & storyteller Bruce Coughlan is a career Roots Music artist who has shared a lifetime of songs & experiences with audiences throughout Canada, the United States and beyond. Many will recognize Bruce as vocalist/songwriter for Roots/Celtic group Tiller’s Folly, a name synonymous with Pacific-based Canadiana Music. Though many of his songs have captured a Pacific Canadian perspective, others reflect the many places he’s been, the roads he’s travelled and the musicians he’s encountered all along the way. An evocative writer, Bruce’s songs are honest, timeless, and ultimately relatable. His stories are intriguing and colourful, his voice expressive and his guitar playing masterful. Whether solo or in an ensemble, Bruce Coughlan is an engaging performer. Tiller's Folly Vocalist/Songwriter Aug 1, 2020 (rain or shine) Doors 7:30 Concert 7:30 pm. 390 Uplands Court, Kelowna, BC V1W 4J7 Tickets for the general public available at www.lanternfolk.ca starting Friday July 24, 2020. The $17.00 ticket price represents a $15.00 fee for the artist and a $2.00 fee in order to enable us to meet our additional expenses incurred due to COVID 19 procedures. You may also purchase by etransfer to info@lanternfolk.ca We will continue to adhere to the Provincial guidelines for our events. All chairs and surfaces have been sanitized and the stage and chairs have been arranged to maintain the physical distancing requirements. We encourage mask-wearing by guests when not seated) We will be testing our new plexiglass screen to shield the audience from the singer.