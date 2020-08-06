06-08-2020 18:00

06-08-2020 20:00

America/Toronto

Rumour Mill Duo – August 6th 2020

With catchy melodies, soulful harmonies and skilled songwriting, Rumour Mill will sweep you off your feet and leave you wanting more! Doors open at 5:30pm. Show is from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. #KeepCalmAndSupportLiveMusic Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →