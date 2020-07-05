Scenic Road Cider Event Yin Yoga & Flight of Cider!!!

I`m so very excited to announce that Buddha Beats yoga will be teaming up with Scenic Road Cider for an experience like no other. Start your Saturday off right with a yin yoga practice suitable for all levels held outside overlooking the Okanagan. The Ciderhouse has views of the orchard, lake and mountains. After class we will enjoy a delicious flights of cider. If you still want more feel free to buy a bottle and sit on the picnic tables while meeting other like-minded fun people! Expect to have fun (because how serious can a yoga class really be when hosted at a cidery), learn about cider, meet new friends and fill your belly with fruit lol. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. If you need a mat let me know I will bring you one. Ticket price: $30.00 For tickets email transfer Aleena at buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Please include your email, the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door.