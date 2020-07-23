The 2020 Walk for Muscular Dystrophy is going virtual!

Join Canadians from coast to coast in support of individuals impacted by neuromuscular disorders. This marks the first time neighbours won’t be gathering in local communities to Walk As One, but by going virtual we can bring an even larger neuromuscular community together in a safe, responsible way that is fun and meaningful for all.

Here’s your chance to take part in a Walk for Muscular Dystrophy first! You’ll be making history and raising important funds for research, support programs and services, and advocacy efforts.

For more information and to register for the 2020 Virtual Walk for Muscular Dystrophy, visit walk4md.ca!