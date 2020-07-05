North Okanagan Heritage Field Trip

Be a tourist in your own town or take summer guests on small group tours of fascinating heritage sites. Discover more about the history of the area while visiting beautiful locations in the North Okanagan. Friday mornings, 10:30 AM to 12 noon. Friday, July 24: Heritage Field Trip to Okanagan Landing Stationhouse Museum. Be a tourist in your own town or take summer guests on a field trip to beautiful Paddlewheel Park on Okanagan Lake, home of the Stationhouse Museum. Learn about the history of Okanagan Landing, where sternwheelers once provided the only major transportation from Vernon to Penticton and points between. The museum houses an amazing 21’x4′ scale model depicting Okanagan Landing in 1914. Suggested donation of $10 adult, $5 child/student/senior. Register through www.vernonmuseum.ca and meet at Paddlewheel Hall at 7813 Okanagan Landing Road, 10:30 AM on Friday, July 24th.