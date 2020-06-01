680 CJOB is proud to support Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s Prairie 500.

For more than 27 years, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba has hosted cycling events to raise money to build Habitat homes in the Province of Manitoba.

The Prairie 500 is a NEW virtual fundraising event, which challenges cyclists and fitness enthusiasts to virtually, cross the province of Manitoba while raising money for Habitat for Humanity Manitoba in Winnipeg, across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.

No matter which activities you prefer, you are welcome to participate. If you would like to cycle, paddle, golf, run, walk or skip your way across Manitoba, you can.

There is no minimum fundraising requirement. However, we suggest a target of $100 for participants new to fundraising. For more experienced fundraisers, we encourage you to set your own fundraising goal of $250, $500, $1,000 or more!

Register, Donate or Learn More.