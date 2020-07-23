Barbara Samuel Duo – July 23rd 2020

Join us on July 23rd for a fun music night. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Show is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. #KeepCalmAndSupportLiveMusic Barbara Samuel, AKA Sista B, brings energy, passion and powerful vocals to the stage along with her husband, Neal Klassen.Barbara has a commanding and powerful presence. No stranger to the stage as she is also known in the Theatre community as lead in Sister Act and Ghost! Join us and sit back and relax on our breathtaking lawn while listening to some great live music and sipping on your favourite wine and munch on treats from our Snack Shack. The health and safety of our customers, artists and staff are our number one priority. We are committed to maintaining a clean and safe event for you to attend. You will find hand sanitizing stations available at designated locations on property, tables and chairs will be set up respecting the 6ft social distancing on the lawn, with a maximum of 45 people. Please help us by following these health and safety measures. Thank you for your trust and understanding.