Colour To Conquer raises funds for world-leading cancer research that benefits patients across Canada and around the world.

July is Colour To Conquer month and we invite you to make a fun, creative statement with your hair and show support for those affected by cancer. By colouring your hair and fundraising for cancer research, you can offer real hope to someone living with cancer.

The funds raised through Colour To Conquer support The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world. With your help, we are advancing on our vision to Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime.

