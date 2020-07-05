The 2020 BC Autism Awards: The Heroes in Our Story celebrates the people, organizations & businesses that are changing the narrative of autism and inclusion in BC. We’re inviting you and people all over British Columbia to nominate those individuals, businesses and groups whose passion, commitment & achievements promote inclusion for the autism community, and share their story to inspire and encourage others. Winners receive $1,000 to support a project that promotes the spirit of inclusion. Nominations are welcomed from individuals across the province. Deadline is August 28th, 2020 Nominate at https://autismbc.awardsplatform.com/