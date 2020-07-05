Food
Jul 18 - Jul 19 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Global BC sponsors: Cloverdale Rodeo Food Truck Festival Drive-Thru Edition

Where
Cloverdale Rodeo Grounds - 6050 176 St, Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-07-2020 11:00 19-07-2020 19:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors: Cloverdale Rodeo Food Truck Festival Drive-Thru Edition

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival brings you their Drive-Thru Edition, presented by Coast Capital Savings. Your favourite food trucks, free admission, and great times are all ahead. Stay hungry friends! Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Cloverdale Rodeo Grounds - 6050 176 St, Surrey, BC The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival hello@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
http://GreaterVanFoodTruckFest.com
Contact
hello@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com 604-339-8367 (The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival)

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival brings you their Drive-Thru Edition, presented by Coast Capital Savings. Your favourite food trucks, free admission, and great times are all ahead. Stay hungry friends! Proudly sponsored by Global BC.