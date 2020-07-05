Food
Jul 11 - Jul 12 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Global BC sponsors: Chilliwack Heritage Park Food Truck Festival Drive-Thru Edition

Chilliwack Heritage Park - 44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, BC View Map
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival brings you their Drive-Thru Edition, presented by Coast Capital Savings. Your favourite food trucks, free admission, and great times are all ahead. Stay hungry friends! Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Chilliwack Heritage Park - 44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, BC
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival
hello@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com
All ages
https://greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/events/chilliwack-heritage-park-drive-thru-food-truck-festival/
hello@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com 604-339-8367 (The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival)

