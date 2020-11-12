Food
Nov 12 - Nov 18 1:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Halifax Taco Week 2020

Where
Various - View Map
When
Global News supports Halifax Taco Week! Fill your taco passport as you explore the city through your taste buds. Full details 

 Various
Website
https://tacoweek.co/
Contact
events@thecoast.ca (The Coast)

Global News is proud to partner with The Coast for Halifax Taco Week 2020! Fill your taco passport as you explore the city through your taste buds.

Partnered with feed Nova Scotia, Taco Week takes the opportunity to make contributions to the community prior to the holiday season. Every 2 dollars raised can provide three meals to the many Nova Scotian’s struggling with food insecurity.

For information on Halifax Taco Week, visit their website!