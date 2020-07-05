04-07-2020 11:00

26-09-2020 18:00

America/Toronto

Global BC sponsors: Brentwood Great Takeout Food Truck Festival

Saturdays bi-weekly, until September 26, 11am – 6pm at Grosvenor Brentwood, Burnaby. Grosvenor Brentwood are sponsoring this Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival series. Check out your fave food trucks Saturdays bi-weekly until September 26. Free admission! Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →