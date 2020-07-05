Food
Jul 4 - Sep 26 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Global BC sponsors: Brentwood Great Takeout Food Truck Festival

Where
Grosvenor Brentwood - 2150 Alpha Ave, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
Saturdays bi-weekly, until September 26, 11am – 6pm at Grosvenor Brentwood, Burnaby. Grosvenor Brentwood are sponsoring this Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival series. Check out your fave food trucks Saturdays bi-weekly until September 26. Free admission! Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Grosvenor Brentwood - 2150 Alpha Ave, Burnaby, BC
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival
Hello@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com
Ages
All ages
Website
http://GreaterVanFoodTruckFest.com/events/brentwood-great-takeout
Contact
Hello@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com 604-339-8367 (Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival)

