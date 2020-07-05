Virtual
Jul 10 - Jul 18 1:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global BC proudly sponsors: Fraser Valley Pride Celebration

Across Fraser Valley - -, -, BC View Map
Celebrate a fabulous week of online events featuring drag queens, local queer performance artists, a trivia night, and more! Check out the website a full list of events. Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Details at FVPride.ca 

http://FVPride.ca

